Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.64. 941,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

