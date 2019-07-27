Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Oracle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 6,057,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,111,043. The firm has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.90. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

