Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,573,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $512,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,911.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,124 shares of company stock worth $848,399. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. 1,395,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,254. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.