Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 585 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.23. 1,627,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

