Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OBLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,143. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -5.33. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.