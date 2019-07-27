Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides technologies and services. Its operating segment consists of Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers and Drive Systems. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. “

Get Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon alerts:

Shares of Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60.

About Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG develops production systems, components, and services for high-technology products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers, and Drive Systems. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings that enhance the performance of tools and precision components; and offers specialized components, and surface engineering products and services under the Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco, and Oerlikon AM brand names.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OERLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.