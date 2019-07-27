Oceanlab Trading 31.1% Higher This Week (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Oceanlab has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Oceanlab has a market cap of $2,080.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oceanlab Token Profile

Oceanlab uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oceanlab is www.oceanlab.eu.

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

