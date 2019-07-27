ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $444,704.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $444,704.00 and $88,195.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004565 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00120956 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005531 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037758 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

