Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.84. 545,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,896. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.73. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.