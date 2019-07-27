Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 82,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

In related news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 499.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

