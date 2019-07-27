Oldfield Partners LLP Has $100.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 9.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.50% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $100,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 6,893,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

