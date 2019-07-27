Olympic Price Hits $0.0002 (OLMP)

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded 102.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Olympic has a total market cap of $20,926.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Olympic has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. One Olympic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00293635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.01605002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Olympic Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 105,296,583 coins. Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic. The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Olympic

Olympic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

