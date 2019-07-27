On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earns Media Impact Rating of 2.93

Headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 2.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,087. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.25.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. Equities research analysts predict that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

