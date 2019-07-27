Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issues Earnings Results

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Onespan updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 352,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,473. Onespan has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $487,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Clements purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,197.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Onespan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,258,000 after buying an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Onespan by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Onespan by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

