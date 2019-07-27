Online (OIO) Trading 21.7% Lower This Week

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Online token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Online has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Online has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00294155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.01589987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00118705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023860 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Online

Online launched on April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies. The official website for Online is online.io. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Online

Online can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Online should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

