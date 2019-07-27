Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $250.94 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 92,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

