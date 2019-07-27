Orca Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

