Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,682,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 2,099,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Emory University acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $321,012,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

