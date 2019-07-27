Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Down 48.7% in July

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 953,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

OVID traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 96,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,602. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

