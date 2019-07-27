Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 1,559,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $129,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $30,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,859.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,114,034. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

