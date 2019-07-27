OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0000

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $456,694.00 and $24,164.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00428743 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00086120 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010511 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007620 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

