Oxycoin (OXY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,961.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. Oxycoin has a market cap of $896,012.00 and approximately $7,961.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045127 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000521 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

