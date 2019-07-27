P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of PTSI opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

