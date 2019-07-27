Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 1,202,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $757,690.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $5,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,881,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,394,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,192 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,606. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 35.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $43.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

PCTY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 142,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

