Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after acquiring an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,563,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,666,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 254,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

