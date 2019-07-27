Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4330-4380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.12-3.17 EPS.

PYPL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. 7,995,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on Snap and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.03.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.