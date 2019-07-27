Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.98 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.12-3.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.03.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.00. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,256,486.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.