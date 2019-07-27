Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:PEB opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

