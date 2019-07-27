PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $131.22. 4,580,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

