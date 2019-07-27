PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.53.

PEP stock opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

