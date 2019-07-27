Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perma-Pipe International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 4.00% of Perma-Pipe International worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. 3,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,171. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

