Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,989,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 5,269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 861,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 15,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 833.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.