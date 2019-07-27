Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,910,000 after buying an additional 1,352,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,704,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,487,000 after buying an additional 113,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,783,000 after buying an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

