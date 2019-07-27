PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.39. PHI INC/SH shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 12,650 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PHI INC/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHII)

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

