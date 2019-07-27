Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.90.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $168,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 499,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

