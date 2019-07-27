Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
PIRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 793.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 246,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 177,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 525,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.
PIRS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $216.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.25.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Featured Article: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.