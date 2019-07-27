PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $18.52. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 95,027 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 191.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

