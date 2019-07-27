Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) shares rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26, approximately 6,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 220,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

