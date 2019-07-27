Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Short Interest Update

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,082,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 3,492,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $794,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $169,283,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 19.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,393 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,149,000 after purchasing an additional 119,525 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after purchasing an additional 267,664 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,895,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Plains GP by 18.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.49. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

