Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

