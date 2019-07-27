Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.00

Shares of Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 165835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.75 ($1.85).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $289.97 million and a PE ratio of 19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

