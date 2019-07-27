Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA remained flat at $$4.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.25. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polar Power will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

