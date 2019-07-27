Polianta Ltd Sells 4,960 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

