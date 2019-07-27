Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,019.60. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $1,019.00, with a volume of 3,254 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,001.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

