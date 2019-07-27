Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Power Integrations updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.30. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $102.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $399,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,426.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $77,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 222.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

