PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after acquiring an additional 153,809 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

