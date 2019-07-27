PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $117.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

