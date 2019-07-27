Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 71,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 539,445 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,149. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

