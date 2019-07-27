Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.89.

Shares of PD opened at C$2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$2.07 and a 52-week high of C$5.33.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$73,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,009,024 shares in the company, valued at C$2,464,036.61. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford acquired 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,114.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,425.91.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

