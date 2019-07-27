Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,327 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 4.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,125. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

